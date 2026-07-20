Swiss National Bank Buys 33,400 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $142,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,070,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $315.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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