Swiss National Bank Buys 38,600 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,188 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Ball worth $44,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,742,000 after purchasing an additional 266,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock worth $299,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ball by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock worth $251,057,000 after purchasing an additional 922,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ball by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock worth $234,521,000 after buying an additional 602,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

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