Swiss National Bank Buys 67,240 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,100 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Stryker worth $331,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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