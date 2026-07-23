Swiss National Bank Buys 78,100 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $51,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EL opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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