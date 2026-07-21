Swiss National Bank Buys 88,900 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,486 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Fiserv worth $88,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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