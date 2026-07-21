Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of DTE Energy worth $89,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,807 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here