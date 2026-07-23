Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694,000 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of HP worth $51,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. HP's payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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