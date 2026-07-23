Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Insulet worth $43,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 2.9%

PODD opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a recently filed securities fraud class action against Insulet, with claims tied to alleged misstatements about Omnipod safety and manufacturing practices. The filings cite two recalls affecting millions of pods and say the issues may have hurt investors who bought shares during the class period. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a recently filed securities fraud class action against Insulet, with claims tied to alleged misstatements about Omnipod safety and manufacturing practices. The filings cite two recalls affecting millions of pods and say the issues may have hurt investors who bought shares during the class period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit coverage suggests investors are still digesting the fallout from prior recalls and related stock declines, and firms are encouraging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff roles before the August 31 deadline. Article Title

The lawsuit coverage suggests investors are still digesting the fallout from prior recalls and related stock declines, and firms are encouraging shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff roles before the August 31 deadline. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that analysts still expect double-digit earnings growth ahead of Insulet’s next quarterly report, which provides a potential longer-term offset to the legal headlines. Article Title

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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