Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 175,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Texas Instruments worth $517,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $284.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

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Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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