Swiss National Bank Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,239,325 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 312,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $504,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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