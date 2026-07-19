Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666,200 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Comcast worth $306,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 75.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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