Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,900 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Jabil worth $82,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $762,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $354.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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