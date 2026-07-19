Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $331,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NFSG Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $953.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $692.02 and a 52-week high of $1,034.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $912.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.05. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here