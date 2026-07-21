Swiss National Bank Has $103.91 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Crown Castle worth $103,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CCI opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is currently 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown Castle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown Castle wasn't on the list.

While Crown Castle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here