Swiss National Bank Has $125.39 Million Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,729 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Wabtec worth $125,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Stephens raised shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average is $253.37. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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