Swiss National Bank Has $144.83 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,625 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of AMETEK worth $144,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AME opened at $236.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $244.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Weiss Ratings raised AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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