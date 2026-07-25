Swiss National Bank Has $16.55 Million Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of American Healthcare REIT worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock worth $289,962,000 after buying an additional 5,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,326,000 after buying an additional 1,678,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,372,000 after buying an additional 1,445,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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