Swiss National Bank Has $166.92 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,653 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of ONEOK worth $166,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 957,663 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,654 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ONEOK by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,522,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,976 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 80,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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