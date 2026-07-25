Swiss National Bank Has $17.64 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,136. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $206.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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