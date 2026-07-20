Swiss National Bank Has $207.42 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,119 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Hilton Worldwide worth $207,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,500 shares of the company's stock worth $136,988,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 879,157 shares of the company's stock worth $267,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $322.23 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $332.95 and its 200-day moving average is $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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