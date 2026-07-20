Swiss National Bank Has $213.35 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,600 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $213,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $117.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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