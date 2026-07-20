Swiss National Bank Has $217.94 Million Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,078 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Cummins worth $217,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock worth $9,058,841,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,509,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,322,954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,822,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,741,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $752.00 to $761.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $740.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Article

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed but generally small, with slight cuts to some FY2027/FY2028 estimates and a continued Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not seeing a major near-term change in fundamentals. Article

Cummins Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CMI opened at $647.67 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.02 and a 1 year high of $737.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Cummins's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,912,010.72. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report).

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