Swiss National Bank Has $230.21 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,400 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of EOG Resources worth $230,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $139.80 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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