Swiss National Bank Has $267.56 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725,460 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of CVS Health worth $267,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8%

CVS opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.38.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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