Swiss National Bank Has $41.13 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,200 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $41,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ COO opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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