Swiss National Bank Has $41.96 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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