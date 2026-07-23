Swiss National Bank Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,500 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $47,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $299.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

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Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $299.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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