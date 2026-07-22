Swiss National Bank Has $55.99 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Twilio worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $196.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Twilio, with Citizens JMP raising its price target to $250 and Wells Fargo lifting its target to $225, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts turned more constructive on Twilio, with Citizens JMP raising its price target to $250 and Wells Fargo lifting its target to $225, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects Twilio to post second-quarter revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, suggesting the company could still deliver solid operating momentum when it reports on August 6. Article Title

Jefferies expects Twilio to post second-quarter revenue and operating income ahead of expectations, suggesting the company could still deliver solid operating momentum when it reports on August 6. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Twilio can keep gross profit growth in the mid-teens in the second half of the year, which has created a “higher bar” heading into earnings and may be limiting short-term enthusiasm. Article Title

Investors are watching whether Twilio can keep gross profit growth in the mid-teens in the second half of the year, which has created a “higher bar” heading into earnings and may be limiting short-term enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Twilio’s broader AI and cloud-related breakout potential, but the stock has still struggled to break out decisively as traders wait for stronger confirmation. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Twilio’s broader AI and cloud-related breakout potential, but the stock has still struggled to break out decisively as traders wait for stronger confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Twilio has recently fallen despite a market uptick, indicating investors are rotating out of the name ahead of earnings and taking profits after a strong run.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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