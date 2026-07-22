Swiss National Bank Has $56.76 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,040 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Corpay worth $56,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Corpay by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY stock opened at $366.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.92. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $374.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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