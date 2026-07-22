Swiss National Bank Has $58.46 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,840 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of MongoDB worth $58,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $538,782.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,754,008.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised MongoDB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.47 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.49, a PEG ratio of 1,325.25 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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