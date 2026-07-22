Swiss National Bank Has $64.88 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Constellation Brands worth $64,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,238,575 shares of the company's stock worth $998,740,000 after buying an additional 553,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,492,000 after acquiring an additional 329,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,442,600 shares of the company's stock worth $888,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,018,653 shares of the company's stock worth $830,333,000 after acquiring an additional 739,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,549 shares of the company's stock worth $513,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $178.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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