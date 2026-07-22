Swiss National Bank Has $73.11 Million Stock Position in onsemi $ON

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of onsemi worth $73,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi disclosed $110,000 of Q2 lobbying tied to AI data center power use, CHIPS Act issues, tax policy, and national-security-related technologies, underscoring its exposure to long-term semiconductor demand themes.

onsemi disclosed $110,000 of Q2 lobbying tied to AI data center power use, CHIPS Act issues, tax policy, and national-security-related technologies, underscoring its exposure to long-term semiconductor demand themes. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, with recent price targets ranging from $107 to $150 and a median near $115, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive overall, with recent price targets ranging from $107 to $150 and a median near $115, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP opened an investigation into claims on behalf of ON investors. This may create some headline risk, but it is an early-stage legal development rather than a formal enforcement action.

Pomerantz LLP opened an investigation into claims on behalf of ON investors. This may create some headline risk, but it is an early-stage legal development rather than a formal enforcement action. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales and mixed hedge fund positioning may temper enthusiasm, but these signals are not new and appear to be outweighed today by broader interest in the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

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