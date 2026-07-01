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Copper Stocks Are Getting a Bigger Spotlight as Gold’s Rally Cracks

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 1, 2026
Copper ingots and coiled copper wire arranged in front of a rising green price chart.

Key Points

  • Copper has outperformed gold year to date as AI infrastructure, defense, electrification and data-center demand support the long-term case.
  • Hudbay Minerals is expanding its copper footprint through Arizona Sonoran and Copper Mountain while delivering record first-quarter results.
  • Teck Resources offers a larger copper-focused opportunity, but its pending merger with Anglo American adds deal-related uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

After months of a seemingly endless rally into new all-time highs, the price of gold has finally cracked in 2026, leaving opportunities for less flashy metals like copper to swoop in. Copper futures are up more than 8% year to date (YTD) against a 7% drop in the price of gold over the same period. Part of the explanation is that copper demand continues to surge because of its importance in AI infrastructure, defense applications, and other areas.

At the same time, mine supply has struggled to keep up with demand growth. This puts a strain on global copper availability, exacerbated by permitting, processing and geopolitical factors. As many of the world's largest copper mines become deeper and lower-grade, they also become more expensive and energy-intensive to operate. The result is that a handful of dominant copper producers—companies with massive resources and operational infrastructure capable of continued expansion—could emerge as essential winners.

A Mid-Tier Copper Producer Expanding Thoughtfully But Steadily

With a market capitalization just over $10 billion, Canadian copper miner HudBay Minerals Inc. NYSE: HBM has traditionally been a mid-tier producer. It has a much smaller profile than major global mining firms like Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX, but its strong footprints in Peru and Canada—two crucial areas for copper production—help to give it significant growth potential.

HudBay Minerals Today

HudBay Minerals Inc stock logo
HBMHBM 90-day performance
HudBay Minerals
$22.73 -0.88 (-3.73%)
As of 02:16 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$8.93
$32.15
Dividend Yield
0.13%
P/E Ratio
13.70
Price Target
$27.33
Add to Watchlist

The company is also increasingly focused on copper specifically, helping it to narrow its operations at a time when other larger firms are tending to head the other direction. While this could be a boon for HudBay if copper prices continue to rise, it does expose the company to greater sensitivity to the copper cycle.

HudBay's production expansion is aggressive but responsible. The firm just completed an acquisition of Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. and is simultaneously moving toward an expansion at its Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia, both of which strengthen and diversify its North American operations. This is possible because of the company's financial results, including record quarterly revenue of $757 million in Q1 2026, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $422 million and $102 million in free cash flow for the period. This represents a 27% year-over-year (YOY) improvement in revenue, which came alongside an earnings beat of 6 cents.

As HudBay expands, its diversification helps to mitigate operational risk. However, given that the company owns fewer mines than some of its larger competitors—and that it is predominantly focused on copper instead of multiple metals—the firm does carry some execution and other risks. Still, the firm trades at a comparably attractive 14x earnings and enjoys a solid Buy rating (10 Buys, two Strong Buys, and two Holds) as well as a predicted 19% upside potential from Wall Street analysts.

A Pre-Merger Opportunity With Teck

Teck Resources Ltd. NYSE: TECK is about three times the size of HudBay in terms of market cap, but this firm is also pivoting its operations to focus more on copper. Indeed, Teck largely exited its long-time steelmaking coal business in 2024, leaving it to specifically target base metals like copper and zinc. Its larger scale, combined with that streamlined approach, may give it an advantage in developing its large copper assets.

Teck Resources Today

Teck Resources Ltd stock logo
TECKTECK 90-day performance
Teck Resources
$59.40 -0.06 (-0.10%)
As of 02:16 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$30.98
$71.25
Dividend Yield
0.61%
P/E Ratio
21.76
Price Target
$59.17
Add to Watchlist

Teck's size also makes it a good candidate for a merger, and the company has been pursuing just that. Teck appears to be seeking a merger of equals with fellow copper producer Anglo American PLC LON: AAL, a 40-billion-pound (approx. $53.2 million) British multinational mining firm.

The resulting "Anglo Teck" will immediately become one of the largest copper mining firms in the world by market value and will consolidate a widely varied portfolio of copper mines and developments under a single umbrella. Investors, therefore, might view a pre-merger investment in TECK as a bet that the company will soon become a major player in the industry, on par with an FCX or an equivalent.

Of course, with the merger in the works, it remains to be seen exactly how things will pan out. Investors are cautiously optimistic about TECK shares in the meantime.

Although a majority of ratings (14) are Holds, five analysts still call TECK a Buy. Investors bullish on the company's long-term prospects—whether or not the merger is successful—may find Teck an attractive way to capitalize on the surge in copper demand, though the merger introduces unique risks for this stock compared to HBM.

Should You Invest $1,000 in HudBay Minerals Right Now?

Before you consider HudBay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HudBay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While HudBay Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
HudBay Minerals (HBM)
4.9236 of 5 stars		$22.85-3.2%0.13%13.76Buy$27.33
Teck Resources (TECK)
3.1144 of 5 stars		$59.520.1%0.60%21.81Hold$59.17
Anglo American (NGLOY)
4.6032 of 5 stars		$24.68-0.1%0.53%N/AModerate Buy$28.00
onsemi (ON)
4.3851 of 5 stars		$95.591.1%N/A67.75Hold$101.77
Teck Resources (TECK.B)
1.4178 of 5 stars		C$84.47flat0.59%22.41HoldC$81.08
Teck Resources (TCK)N/AC$0.00NaNN/AN/AHoldN/A
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