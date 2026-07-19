Swiss National Bank Has $759.04 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,881 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of RTX worth $759,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit is expanding its footprint in fighter aircraft programs by supplying advanced avionics, sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons, reinforcing its role in key U.S. defense platforms. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Article Title

RTX’s Pratt & Whitney unit is advancing AI-enabled engine inspection capabilities through a deal with Aiir Innovations, which could improve maintenance efficiency and support higher-margin aftermarket services. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Article Title

Investors are also looking ahead to RTX’s upcoming earnings report, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and the possibility of another beat, which can support sentiment into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports about NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, including launch delays, hotspot temperature issues and SEGA collaborations, do not appear to be material drivers for RTX Corporation’s stock and are likely to be a naming coincidence.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

RTX stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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