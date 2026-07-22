Swiss National Bank Has $79.54 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Aercap worth $79,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 642.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:AER opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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