Swiss National Bank Has $81.84 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares during the period. Platinum Paramount Investment LTD. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $281,033,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $260,709,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,969,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Scotia lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

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