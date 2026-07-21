Swiss National Bank Has $93.96 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 974,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Kimberly-Clark worth $93,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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