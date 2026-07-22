Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of CenterPoint Energy worth $82,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

See Also

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