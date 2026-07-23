Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Entegris worth $52,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 191.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $137.48 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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