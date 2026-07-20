Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786,924 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Mondelez International worth $218,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,020,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mondelez International by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock worth $489,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mondelez International by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,689 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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