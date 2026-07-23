Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Reliance worth $46,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Reliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 2,192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $363.50.

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Reliance Stock Up 0.7%

RS opened at $386.25 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $419.83. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average of $346.33.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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