Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,600 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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