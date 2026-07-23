Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,928 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Regency Centers worth $38,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,255,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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