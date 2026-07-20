Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,480 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Comfort Systems USA worth $142,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,311.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,887 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4%

FIX stock opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.99 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,861.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,544.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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