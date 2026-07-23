Swiss National Bank Purchases 113,300 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709,116 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Invitation Home worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invitation Home by 7,687.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $32.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Compass Point upgraded Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report).

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