Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,600 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,833 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $209.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $244.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is 47.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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