Swiss National Bank Purchases 261,000 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Rogers Communication worth $47,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,540,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $322,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195,189 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 8,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,196,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $271,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rogers Communication by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,080,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $191,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rogers Communication by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,866,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $167,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rogers Communication by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $153,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rogers Communication Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 32.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Rogers Communication's payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communication from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Communication from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Trending Headlines about Rogers Communication

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers Communication this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rogers reported Q2 earnings above Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $1.15 versus estimates of $0.79, while revenue rose 7.6% year over year. Rogers earnings release and conference call

Rogers reported Q2 earnings above Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $1.15 versus estimates of $0.79, while revenue rose 7.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said total service revenue increased 8% to C$5.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA rose 3% to C$2.4 billion, and free cash flow improved 6% to C$1.0 billion, suggesting better operating momentum and cash generation. Rogers Q2 2026 results

The company said total service revenue increased 8% to C$5.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA rose 3% to C$2.4 billion, and free cash flow improved 6% to C$1.0 billion, suggesting better operating momentum and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, which may reassure investors that recent growth is sustainable. Rogers Q2 2026 results

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, which may reassure investors that recent growth is sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Rogers declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share, underscoring its income appeal, with a 6.1% annualized yield. Rogers dividend announcement

Rogers declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share, underscoring its income appeal, with a 6.1% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced it will buy the remaining 25% stake in MLSE, a strategic move that could unlock value later, but the benefits will depend on execution and closing conditions. Rogers Q2 2026 results

The company also announced it will buy the remaining 25% stake in MLSE, a strategic move that could unlock value later, but the benefits will depend on execution and closing conditions. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Rogers remains a leveraged telecom name with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43 and weak liquidity metrics, which can limit upside if investors become more risk-averse.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B.

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