Swiss National Bank Purchases 302,100 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 302,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Pan American Silver worth $77,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 44,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

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Pan American Silver Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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