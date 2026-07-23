Swiss National Bank Purchases 31,900 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Pentair worth $41,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC increased its position in Pentair by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "underperform" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Pentair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.Pentair's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Key Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on Pentair but kept an outperform rating, signaling the stock could still have meaningful upside from current levels. Pentair price target lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered its price target on Pentair but kept an rating, signaling the stock could still have meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an earnings preview saying Pentair’s upcoming Q2 results were expected to decline, which may have reinforced cautious investor expectations ahead of the report. Earnings Preview: Pentair plc (PNR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

Zacks published an earnings preview saying Pentair’s upcoming Q2 results were expected to decline, which may have reinforced cautious investor expectations ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Berger Montague, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, the Schall Law Firm, Pomerantz, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced investigations into possible securities-law violations tied to Pentair’s recent stock drop and the FY2026 guidance cut, raising legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Berger Montague investigation

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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