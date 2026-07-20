Swiss National Bank Purchases 37,080 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,398 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Marriott International worth $218,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.0% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company's stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the company's stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $385.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $366.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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